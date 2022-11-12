Achetez d'occasion 184,14 €
À propos de cet article

  • Réduction active du bruit pour bloquer les bruits ambiants et vous immerger pleinement dans la musique
  • Mode Transparence pour entendre ce qu’il se passe autour de vous et interagir avec le monde qui vous entoure
  • Audio spatial avec suivi dynamique des mouvements de la tête pour un son qui vous enveloppe
  • Égalisation adaptative qui calibre automatiquement le son en fonction de vos oreilles
  • Trois tailles d’embouts fuselés en silicone souple pour un ajustement personnalisable
  • Capteur de pression pour contrôler facilement la lecture de vos contenus, prendre un appel, raccrocher, et plus encore
  • Résistance à l’eau et à la transpiration
Comparez les Apple Accessories

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
AirPods (2ᵉ génération)
AirPods (2ᵉ génération)
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Notes 4,6 sur 5 étoiles (28 332) 4,7 sur 5 étoiles (145 036) 4,7 sur 5 étoiles (2 589)
Bluetooth check mark check mark check mark
Technologie sans fil check mark check mark check mark
En forme Design adaptatif Design universel Design adaptatif
Réduction dynamique du bruit check mark check mark
Égalisation adaptative check mark check mark
Puce H1 check mark check mark
Dis Siri toujours activé toujours activé toujours activé
Audio spatial check mark check mark
Résistance à l’eau et à la transpiration check mark
Durée de vie de la batterie (temps d'écoute sur une charge) Jusqu’à 4,5 heures d’écoute Jusqu’à 4,5 heures d’écoute Jusqu’à 20 heures d’écoute
Durée de vie de la batterie (temps d’écoute avec étui de chargement) Plus de 24 heures d’écoute Plus de 24 heures d’écoute
Boîtier de charge sans fil check mark

Détails techniques

Apple AirPods Pro

Largeur

AirPods (chacun) 5.4 g Boîtier de charge: 45.6 g

Dimensions

AirPods (chacun) 16.5mm x 18.0mm x 40.5 mm, Boîtier de charge MagSafe: 45.2mm x 21.7mm x 60.6 mm

Capteurs AirPods (chacun)

Deux micros beamforming (à filtrage spatial), Deux capteurs optiques, Accéléromètre détecteur de mouvement, Accéléromètre à détection vocale

Alimentation et batterie

AirPods Pro: Jusqu’à 4,5 heures d’écoute sur une seule charge (jusqu’à 5 heures avec la Réduction active du bruit et le mode Transparence désactivés) Jusqu’à 3,5 heures de conversation sur une seule charge AirPods Pro avec boîtier de charge MagSafe: Plus de 24 heures d’écoute Plus de 18 heures de conversation 5 minutes de charge dans le boîtier donnent environ 1 heure d’écoute ou environ 1 heure de conversation

Date de sortie du produit

10/26/2021

Contenu du carton

  • AirPods Pro

    Commentaires client

    4,6 sur 5 étoiles
    4,6 sur 5
    28 332 évaluations
    5 étoiles
    		83%
    4 étoiles
    		9%
    3 étoiles
    		2%
    2 étoiles
    		1%
    1 étoile
    		5%

    Meilleures évaluations de France

    MAXENCE ROBERT
    5,0 sur 5 étoiles Excellent sur tous points mais dommage avec Android
    Commenté en France 🇫🇷 le 12 novembre 2022
    Podgorski
    5,0 sur 5 étoiles Parfait
    Commenté en France 🇫🇷 le 12 novembre 2022
    Achat vérifié
    Yann p.
    5,0 sur 5 étoiles Très bonne écouteur haut de gamme mais... + et -
    Commenté en France 🇫🇷 le 21 octobre 2022
    Achat vérifié
    5,0 sur 5 étoiles Très bonne écouteur haut de gamme mais... + et -
    Par Yann p. le 21 octobre 2022
    Bonjour, voici déjà un mois que j'ai acheté ces AirPods Pro, je vais essayer de vous donner mon avis après les avoir utilisés.

    ➕ Pour ceux qui sont à la recherche des AirPods Pro ORIGINALE se sont bien les AirPods PRO officiels (avec leur boîtier de charge sans fil).
    En ce qui concerne le son, au vu de la taille minimaliste des écouteurs le son est d'une qualité remarquable. Ils tiennent parfaitement à l'oreille et sont très confortables (aucune douleur ressentie même après plusieurs heures) vous pourrez faire la cuisine, restez au lit ou encore faire du sport en toute sérénité. Comté environ plus de 4h d'autonomie et 1 journée avec la boîte de recharge sans fil fournit également dans votre achat. Les écouteurs bénéficient d'une fonction d'isolation phonique où vous n'entendrez pas les gens qui vous parlent, une simple pression sur vos écouteurs permet de désactiver ce mode.

    ➖ Alors très clairement le son est bon mais si vous avez des Airpods (1 ou 2) et qu'il fonctionne encore, je déconseille de passer sur ce produit. Ayant des Airpods 1, je ne trouve pas que le qualité perçue soit si améliorée pour justifier le nouvel achat d'un tel produit qui reste relativement cher.

    Mes anciens Airpods montrent clairement des signes de faiblesse après seulement 2 ans d'utilisation (1 écouteur qui fonctionne beaucoup moins bien). Au vu de mes observations personnelles, j'aurais tendance à dire que si vous acheter ce genre de produit, ayez en tête qu'il n'ait pas fait pour durer longtemps quelques années tout au plus.

    La nouvelle génération d'Airpods Pro 2 étant sortie, ces écouteurs représentent une aubaine et une belle entrée pour qui voudraient des écouteurs haut de gamme à prix remiser. En revanche, si vous avez déjà des Airpods qui fonctionnent bien et que vous êtes dans l'hésitation pour prendre les Pro, croyez-moi garder vos écouteurs.

    Si mon avis a pu vous aider dans votre réflexion de votre achat, n'hésitez pas à me le faire savoir en mettant utile à mon commentaire. Bonne journée à vous ^^
    Ben
    4,0 sur 5 étoiles Apple Airpods Pro (1 génération)
    Commenté en France 🇫🇷 le 13 octobre 2022
    Achat vérifié
    Kimono
    5,0 sur 5 étoiles Qualité Apple, c’est top
    Commenté en France 🇫🇷 le 26 octobre 2022
    Achat vérifié
    K
    4,0 sur 5 étoiles Chère mais fait très bien son taff
    Commenté en France 🇫🇷 le 5 novembre 2022
    Achat vérifié
    Leyder
    4,0 sur 5 étoiles bon produit
    Commenté en France 🇫🇷 le 15 novembre 2022
    Achat vérifié
    Meilleurs commentaires provenant d’autres pays

    Traduire tous les commentaires en français
    OS**40
    4,0 sur 5 étoiles In-depth review vs. Beats fit Pro
    Commenté au Royaume-Uni 🇬🇧 le 20 mars 2022
    Achat vérifié
    YOUT
    4,0 sur 5 étoiles Apple AirPods Pro hat meine Erwartung übertroffen!
    Commenté en Allemagne 🇩🇪 le 6 juillet 2022
    Achat vérifié
    Image client
    4,0 sur 5 étoiles Apple AirPods Pro hat meine Erwartung übertroffen!
    Commenté en Allemagne 🇩🇪 le 6 juillet 2022
    Sehr gute Tonqualität und perfekter Sitz

    Vor einiger Zeit entschied mich für die Apple AirPods Pro mit dem MacSafe Ladecase ( 2021).

    Für mein altes Android Handy hatte ich bisher nur günstige Bluetooth Kopfhörer und ich war sehr gespannt, wie groß die Unterschiede sind.

    Ich bin sehr begeistert und beeindruckt und hätte nie gedacht, dass es so ein Unterschied macht, welches System man im Ohr hat.

    Beim Auspacken fiel mir gleich das stylische Design auf.
    Die Apple AirPods Pro kamen in ihrem weißen MacSafe Ladecase an.
    Die Pods sind gut mit R und L gekennzeichnet, so dass das Einlegen kein Problem ist.
    Als ich die Pods aus dem Case heraus nahm , probierte ich gleich aus, wie sie wohl sitzen.
    Sie passen wie angegossen und sind mir bis zum heutigen Tag nur ein Mal beinahe aus dem Ohr gefallen, egal , bei welchen Aktivitäten ich sie trage. ( Das beinahe Rausfallen kam nur, weil sie sich beim Joggen mit dem Hund etwas gelocker hatten und ich keine Hand frei hatte, um sie wieder richtig rein zu stecken. Ich konnte aber rechtzeitig anhalten und sie retten, bevor sie zu Boden fallen konnten.)
    Für die beste Passform liegen drei verschiedene Größen an Silikontips bei.
    ( Bei der Lieferung ist standartmäßig die Größe Mittel M aufgezogen .)
    Manchmal leiht sich meine Tochter die Kopfhörer aus und benutzt dann die Größe Klein, so kommt auch sie sehr gut mit meinen Kopfhörern zurecht.
    Damit der Druck auf beiden Seiten der In-Ear Kopfhörer angenehm und ausgeglichen ist, haben die Silikontips kleine Belüftungen in den Gummis. So fühlt es sich fast so an, als ob ich nichts im Ohr habe. Auch nach langer Tragezeit stören sie nicht und sind nicht unangenehm.

    Durch den dünneren Teil der Kopfhörer kann man sie gut in sein Ohr legen und die verschiedensten Töne genießen.

    Die Apple AirPods Pro sind aufgrund verschiedener Details besonders.

    Eine Besonderheit ist die aktive Geräuschunterdrückung und der Transparenzmodus.
    Das sind wirklich tolle Funktionen .
    Ich bin sehr aktiv, oft mit verschiedenen Transportmitteln unterwegs, muss viel Hausarbeit machen und treibe häufig Sport.
    Dabei freue ich mich jetzt immer darauf, mich ganz auf die Klänge einlassen zu können.
    Früher war gerade die Qualität besonders Ausserhaus sehr schlecht ( mit meinen alten Wireless Kopfhörern ).
    Doch dank der aktiven Geräuschunterdrückung ( und dem guten Sitz um Ohr) der Appel AirPods Pro höre ich meine Umwelt kaum noch , da die Mikrofone außerhalb und innerhalb des Ohres die Geräusche filtern ( durch Ausgleich des passenden Antischalls ).
    Der Verstärker besitzt einen sehr großen Dynamikbereich. Dadurch sind die verschiedensten Klänge rein und klar zu hören.
    Selbst die Geräusche vom Staubsauger nehme ich so kaum noch wahr, oder das Gemurmel der Kollegen im Fitnessstudio samt Hintergrundmusik höre ich nicht mehr, sondern nur noch die Musik von meinem Handy. Der Bass ist einmalig gut, was besonderes dann wertvoll ist, wenn ich Rock oder Pop höre ( oder meine Tochter Techno).
    Aber es gibt auch Situationen, in denen ich die Geräusche von meiner Umwelt unbedingt wahrnehmen und hören muss.
    Das ist der unter anderem der Fall, wenn ich mit dem Rad im Straßenverkehr unterwegs bin. Dort nutze ich dann den sinnvollen Transparenzmodus. Dazu halte ich den Drucksensor am unteren Ende meiner Kopfhörer gedrückt, um in diesen zu wechseln.
    Jetzt kann ich sehr gut hören, was um mich herum passiert, aber trotzdem meiner Musik folgen.
    Auch bei der Hausarbeit nutze ich diesen Modus, wenn ich weiß, dass meine Kinder Hausaufgaben machen und vielleicht Hilfe benötigen .
    Ganz früher benutze man ja sein Telefon nur zum Sprechen und Zuhören.
    Auch diese Funktion ist natürlich sehr gut mit diesen Kopfhörern zu bewerkstelligen.
    Das gute ist, dass ich eingehende Anrufe auch direkt mit den AirPods annehmen kann ( natürlich auch wieder auflegen), denn oft ist das Handy in meiner Handtasche oder liegt weiter weg von mir.
    Auch wenn mein Handy einige Meter entfernt ist, ist die Qualität immer noch einwandfrei.
    Das liegt vor allem an dem speziellen Lautsprechertreiber, dem Verstärker mit einem großen Dynamikbereich und dem H1 Chip.
    Dieses alles sorgt dafür, dass man jede Art von Musik in besonders guter Qualität und Intensität hören kann .
    Bei mir sind die AirPods Pro im Dauereinsatz. Zum Glück halten die Akkus bis zu 4,5 Stunden und sorgen so für eine reibungslose Wiedergabe.
    Wenn die Pods dann doch geladen werden müssen, lege ich sie einfach in das dazugehörige Ladegerät ( MagSafe Ladecase ) und ruck zuck sind sie wieder aufgeladen ( fünf Minuten im Case reichen für ungefähr eine Stunde Sprechzeit oder Wiedergabe ).
    Das Case kann ich entweder mit dem dazugehörigen Ladekabel laden, oder es aber auf eine Wireless Ladestation legen , auf dem aber die Aufladung länger dauert.
    Früher langweilte ich mich immer, wenn ich bei Regen joggen gegangen bin, denn da traute ich mich nie, dabei Musik zu hören oder zu telefonieren.
    Das ist mit den Apple AirPods Pro ganz anders. Jetzt liebe ich das Joggen bei Regen noch mehr, denn ich brauche nicht mehr aus meine Lieblingsmusik verzichten.
    Dank dem Schutz vor Schweiß und Wasser sind sie bestens geschützt und ich brauche nicht einmal mehr das Handy hervorkramen, denn die Kopfhörer haben einen Schnellzugriff und hören auch auf "hey Siri".
    Das Gewicht der Pods liegt bei jeweils 4,5 g und das kabellose Ladecase bei 45,6 g.
    Die Abmessungen der Pods liegen bei 16,5x18x40,5 mm. Das MagSafe Ladecase hat die Abmessungen von 45,2x21,7x60,6 mm, so dass es auch in meine Bauchtasche passt .

    Alles in allem bin ich über meine neuen täglichen Begleiter sehr zufrieden und möchte sie nicht mehr missen.
    Selbst wenn ich abends mit ihnen einschlafe, finde ich sie mitten in der Nacht in meinen Ohren wieder.

    Sie verbinden sich dabei nicht nur super mit meinem iPhone, sondern natürlich auch mit meinem iPod Touch, iPad und meinem Apple TV.

    Alles in allem bin ich sehr zufrieden mit den Apple AirPods Pro.
    Sie sind mir zu jeder Tages- und Nachtzeit ein treuer und wertvoller Begleiter.
    CADman
    3,0 sur 5 étoiles Overpriced with poor design elements.
    Commenté au Royaume-Uni 🇬🇧 le 4 juillet 2022
    Achat vérifié
    Image client
    3,0 sur 5 étoiles Overpriced with poor design elements.
    Commenté au Royaume-Uni 🇬🇧 le 4 juillet 2022
    I am an ex sound sound engineer and as such wasn’t really expecting much in regards to sound reproduction quality, but in truth the overall sound quality exceeded my expectations, with the exception of the noise cancelling functionality which is dismal. Clearly they can never compete with a pair of decent over ear headphones such as my Bose QuietComfort 35 II, but for what they are, their ease of use, not to mention their portability, they are acceptable.

    However, for an Apple product I think one particular element is very poorly designed indeed. Let me explain…on arrival I carried out the built in automated test to find which of the 3 supplied buds sizes gave the best seal for my ears. I found all three sizes comfortable, but the App told me the largest size supplied were the ones to go for. The trouble is that the rubber ear buds connect to the AirPods via a tiny and very stupidly fiddly little O-rings that then clip to the body of the AirPods themselves. These O-rings are not a perfect circle and there is no way I could see to ensure the oval shape is connected back in exactly the correct position.

    After using them for maybe a dozen times in the 2 weeks since I bought them, I finally took them out to use on long a walk yesterday, only to find that one bud (complete with the little plastic O-ring), had fallen off en route and was nowhere to be seen. Trouble is that I don’t think I’m stupid and was confident that I had clipped the O-ring back to the AirPod securely, although in truth as already mentioned, this is difficult to see due to the poor design.

    Because I though Apple would simply replace them I contacted them directly and was quickly told that as they were purchased via Amazon, no such replacement would be sent…unless I paid for them! Because I wanted them working as quickly as possible I paid the required £11.20. (Please note that the little O-rings are not interchangeable between ‘left’ and ‘right’ so you are required to order the specific one). On the plus side it does also come with a single replacement white rubber bud (of the size you specify)…Whoopee!

    In conclusion I’d say that of all the Apple products I’ve purchased over the years I’ve never found such a poor design element as this. Being 100% honest I have no way of knowing if the ‘clip’ system of the O-ring was defective on delivery, whether I broke it somehow changing the rubber buds between sizes for the tests, or whether I simply hadn’t clipped it back on correctly. I’ll never know the answer to this but I am annoyed that after spending £189 for a pairs of overpriced in-ear headphones with poor noise cancelling functionality, I certainly wasn’t expecting to pay out an additional £11.20 for something that I put down to poor design.
    Stephen G.
    4,0 sur 5 étoiles Amazing, but don’t stay in
    Commenté au Royaume-Uni 🇬🇧 le 20 juillet 2022
    Achat vérifié
    Sam
    4,0 sur 5 étoiles Honest review, they are just ok headphones
    Commenté au Royaume-Uni 🇬🇧 le 25 septembre 2022
    Achat vérifié
