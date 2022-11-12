Apple Airpods Pro (1 génération) avec boîtier de Charge MagSafe (2021)
|Marque
|Apple
|Nom de modèle
|Apple AirPods Pro
|Couleur
|Blanc
|Facteur de forme
|Intra-Auriculaire
|Technologie de connectivité
|Sans fil
|Technologie de communication sans fil
|Bluetooth
|Caractéristique spéciale
|Résistance à l’eau et à la transpiration
|Composants inclus
|AirPods Pro
|Tranche d'âge (description)
|Adulte
|Matériau
|Silicone
À propos de cet article
- Réduction active du bruit pour bloquer les bruits ambiants et vous immerger pleinement dans la musique
- Mode Transparence pour entendre ce qu’il se passe autour de vous et interagir avec le monde qui vous entoure
- Audio spatial avec suivi dynamique des mouvements de la tête pour un son qui vous enveloppe
- Égalisation adaptative qui calibre automatiquement le son en fonction de vos oreilles
- Trois tailles d’embouts fuselés en silicone souple pour un ajustement personnalisable
- Capteur de pression pour contrôler facilement la lecture de vos contenus, prendre un appel, raccrocher, et plus encore
- Résistance à l’eau et à la transpiration
|Nos prix incluent l'éco-participation sur tous les produits concernés. Vous voulez recycler votre appareil électrique ou électronique gratuitement ? En apprendre plus
Comparez les Apple Accessories
|Prix
|Dès: -
|Dès: -
|Dès: -
|Notes
|(28 332)
|(145 036)
|(2 589)
|Bluetooth
|Technologie sans fil
|En forme
|Design adaptatif
|Design universel
|Design adaptatif
|Réduction dynamique du bruit
|Égalisation adaptative
|Puce H1
|Dis Siri
|toujours activé
|toujours activé
|toujours activé
|Audio spatial
|Résistance à l’eau et à la transpiration
|Durée de vie de la batterie (temps d'écoute sur une charge)
|Jusqu’à 4,5 heures d’écoute
|Jusqu’à 4,5 heures d’écoute
|Jusqu’à 20 heures d’écoute
|Durée de vie de la batterie (temps d’écoute avec étui de chargement)
|Plus de 24 heures d’écoute
|Plus de 24 heures d’écoute
|Boîtier de charge sans fil
Détails techniques
Apple AirPods Pro
|
Largeur
|
AirPods (chacun) 5.4 g Boîtier de charge: 45.6 g
|
Dimensions
|
AirPods (chacun) 16.5mm x 18.0mm x 40.5 mm, Boîtier de charge MagSafe: 45.2mm x 21.7mm x 60.6 mm
|
Capteurs AirPods (chacun)
|
Deux micros beamforming (à filtrage spatial), Deux capteurs optiques, Accéléromètre détecteur de mouvement, Accéléromètre à détection vocale
|
Alimentation et batterie
|
AirPods Pro: Jusqu’à 4,5 heures d’écoute sur une seule charge (jusqu’à 5 heures avec la Réduction active du bruit et le mode Transparence désactivés) Jusqu’à 3,5 heures de conversation sur une seule charge AirPods Pro avec boîtier de charge MagSafe: Plus de 24 heures d’écoute Plus de 18 heures de conversation 5 minutes de charge dans le boîtier donnent environ 1 heure d’écoute ou environ 1 heure de conversation
|
Date de sortie du produit
|
10/26/2021
Contenu du carton
Commenté en France le 21 octobre 2022
J'ai commandé les Airpods Pro en 2021. Etant en 2021 un utilisateur de téléphone Samsung, ce fût un handicape pour bien utiliser ces airpods, certaines fonctionnalitées sont réduite voir totalement bloquées comme la visualisation du pourcentage de batterie des airpods ou du boitier. Cependant, je suis récemment passé sur un iPhone 12 et l'utilisation est devenue bien plus agréable. Plus aucun bug/problème de connexion aux airpods, des fonctionnalitées totalement débloquées etc... En réalité, l'utilisation des produits Apple se fait avec l'écosystème Apple, et cela est inévitable. L'objet qu'il faut absolument pour débloquer cette écosystème est un iPhone, sans lui, utiliser des produits Apple sera compliqué.
De plus, la possibilité de pouvoir changer et adapter les bouchons d oreilles est un bon point positif.
➕ Pour ceux qui sont à la recherche des AirPods Pro ORIGINALE se sont bien les AirPods PRO officiels (avec leur boîtier de charge sans fil).
En ce qui concerne le son, au vu de la taille minimaliste des écouteurs le son est d'une qualité remarquable. Ils tiennent parfaitement à l'oreille et sont très confortables (aucune douleur ressentie même après plusieurs heures) vous pourrez faire la cuisine, restez au lit ou encore faire du sport en toute sérénité. Comté environ plus de 4h d'autonomie et 1 journée avec la boîte de recharge sans fil fournit également dans votre achat. Les écouteurs bénéficient d'une fonction d'isolation phonique où vous n'entendrez pas les gens qui vous parlent, une simple pression sur vos écouteurs permet de désactiver ce mode.
➖ Alors très clairement le son est bon mais si vous avez des Airpods (1 ou 2) et qu'il fonctionne encore, je déconseille de passer sur ce produit. Ayant des Airpods 1, je ne trouve pas que le qualité perçue soit si améliorée pour justifier le nouvel achat d'un tel produit qui reste relativement cher.
Mes anciens Airpods montrent clairement des signes de faiblesse après seulement 2 ans d'utilisation (1 écouteur qui fonctionne beaucoup moins bien). Au vu de mes observations personnelles, j'aurais tendance à dire que si vous acheter ce genre de produit, ayez en tête qu'il n'ait pas fait pour durer longtemps quelques années tout au plus.
La nouvelle génération d'Airpods Pro 2 étant sortie, ces écouteurs représentent une aubaine et une belle entrée pour qui voudraient des écouteurs haut de gamme à prix remiser. En revanche, si vous avez déjà des Airpods qui fonctionnent bien et que vous êtes dans l'hésitation pour prendre les Pro, croyez-moi garder vos écouteurs.
Si mon avis a pu vous aider dans votre réflexion de votre achat, n'hésitez pas à me le faire savoir en mettant utile à mon commentaire. Bonne journée à vous ^^
▪️ Le son est ok mais ça n'est pas incroyable non plus.
▪️ Quelque chose d'honteux et qui mériterait un beau zéro serait que... avec le 1ere génération... il est IMPOSSIBLE DE MODIFIER LE VOLUME DIRECTEMENT SUR L’ÉCOUTEUR!!! Je n'imaginais même pas ça envisageable. Donc, pour 100€ de plus vous pourrez prendre le 2eme génération et aurez le droit de modifier le volume directement...
▪️ Je met 4 étoiles mais objectivement pour ce prix cela vaudrait plutôt 3.
Pour finir : cette histoire de volume me fait me sentir comme un beau pigeon, "Roucoule Roucoule" .
La réduction du bruit est efficace et la qualité sonore me convient. Je ne suis pas trop difficile sur ce point, j’écoute de la musique via une plateforme de streaming (Deezer). Le mélomane se tourneront probablement vers un autre produit.
Très bonne autonomie en écoute comme sur le boîtier.
After testing both, here’s my review:
1. Case:
The beats come in a noticeably larger case. The case doesn’t have quite the premium look and feel as the airpods case. But the airpods case is definitely easier to scratch. So over time I think the beats case with the nice matt finish will look still look less used up, whereas the airpods case will be full of scratches, if you don’t buy an extra cover.
But all in all the airpots case feels much better in hand and is less of a commitment when put into your pockets.
2. Ear buds design and functionality:
beats win in the design department in my opinion. They just look sportier and don’t have these silly (but iconic) stems.
In terms of Functionality, the beats come with a physical button (on the beats logo itself). The buttons have a light click so you don’t push the buds into your ear canal when pressing the button.
Long press changes from ANC to transparency
Short press for pause
Double tap to advance to next song.
With the Airpods you have this pressure sensitive stems, instead of a button. Which is really annoying when running. As you need to grab the stemm and squeeze it with quite some force so it recognizes that you want to take an action like play/pause etc. You also oftentimes end up pulling slighty on the airpods which leads for them to become loose, which is a bit frustrating.
So definitely much much better solution on the beats, from a runner’s perspective.
Sound: beats are unfortunately to strong on the low end. They sacrificed the mids and highs for the bass. I personally prefer the airpods in this Category as the mids and highs are crisp while having still good bass.
If you like bass heavy hip hop songs, then the beats are better.
If you like to listen to Pop/Classical Music/general Charts, then the Airpods will deliver a better sound experience.
Fit:
The beats deserve the name “fit pro” as it turned out to be impossible to get the beats fit pro to fall out of your ears during an exercise. I tried everything (rope skipping, running, jumping jacks, handstand, you name it.)
What really surprised me is, that they did not even become loose, during a one hour boxing session with my punching bag.
While the airpods, at least for me, didn’t survive 5 minutes of running. They immediately started to feel like they’re about to fall out. After 2 more minutes they actually fell out.
For me this is a dealbreaker, as I want to use them for exercise as well.
Also important to mention, when eating I noticed that the beats even stayed in my ear when I was chewing :-D. The Airpods fell out pretty quick. Couldn’t deal with all that jaw movement as good as the beats.
Battery life:
Airpods pro ~4h per charge,
Beats fit pro ~6h per charge.
With both cases you can have up to 24h in total.
So on some flights, the airpods pro are more likely to die on you.
All in all I really recommend the beats fit pro over the airpods, as they come with all the same compatibility features for iPhone users, as they run on the same Chip as the airpods pro.
Only real downsides of the beats are, that they don’t offer wireless charging and the case size.
So, I would say that If you are never going to exercise with your earbuds, I would recommend the Airpods pro, as they are more comfortable and don’t cause ear fatigue. I realised that the wingtips on the beats fit pro can hurt your ear after 2-3h of use. But if you are going to use these for sports, they’re the perfect choice.
If this helps you please smash the like button!
Vor einiger Zeit entschied mich für die Apple AirPods Pro mit dem MacSafe Ladecase ( 2021).
Für mein altes Android Handy hatte ich bisher nur günstige Bluetooth Kopfhörer und ich war sehr gespannt, wie groß die Unterschiede sind.
Ich bin sehr begeistert und beeindruckt und hätte nie gedacht, dass es so ein Unterschied macht, welches System man im Ohr hat.
Beim Auspacken fiel mir gleich das stylische Design auf.
Die Apple AirPods Pro kamen in ihrem weißen MacSafe Ladecase an.
Die Pods sind gut mit R und L gekennzeichnet, so dass das Einlegen kein Problem ist.
Als ich die Pods aus dem Case heraus nahm , probierte ich gleich aus, wie sie wohl sitzen.
Sie passen wie angegossen und sind mir bis zum heutigen Tag nur ein Mal beinahe aus dem Ohr gefallen, egal , bei welchen Aktivitäten ich sie trage. ( Das beinahe Rausfallen kam nur, weil sie sich beim Joggen mit dem Hund etwas gelocker hatten und ich keine Hand frei hatte, um sie wieder richtig rein zu stecken. Ich konnte aber rechtzeitig anhalten und sie retten, bevor sie zu Boden fallen konnten.)
Für die beste Passform liegen drei verschiedene Größen an Silikontips bei.
( Bei der Lieferung ist standartmäßig die Größe Mittel M aufgezogen .)
Manchmal leiht sich meine Tochter die Kopfhörer aus und benutzt dann die Größe Klein, so kommt auch sie sehr gut mit meinen Kopfhörern zurecht.
Damit der Druck auf beiden Seiten der In-Ear Kopfhörer angenehm und ausgeglichen ist, haben die Silikontips kleine Belüftungen in den Gummis. So fühlt es sich fast so an, als ob ich nichts im Ohr habe. Auch nach langer Tragezeit stören sie nicht und sind nicht unangenehm.
Durch den dünneren Teil der Kopfhörer kann man sie gut in sein Ohr legen und die verschiedensten Töne genießen.
Die Apple AirPods Pro sind aufgrund verschiedener Details besonders.
Eine Besonderheit ist die aktive Geräuschunterdrückung und der Transparenzmodus.
Das sind wirklich tolle Funktionen .
Ich bin sehr aktiv, oft mit verschiedenen Transportmitteln unterwegs, muss viel Hausarbeit machen und treibe häufig Sport.
Dabei freue ich mich jetzt immer darauf, mich ganz auf die Klänge einlassen zu können.
Früher war gerade die Qualität besonders Ausserhaus sehr schlecht ( mit meinen alten Wireless Kopfhörern ).
Doch dank der aktiven Geräuschunterdrückung ( und dem guten Sitz um Ohr) der Appel AirPods Pro höre ich meine Umwelt kaum noch , da die Mikrofone außerhalb und innerhalb des Ohres die Geräusche filtern ( durch Ausgleich des passenden Antischalls ).
Der Verstärker besitzt einen sehr großen Dynamikbereich. Dadurch sind die verschiedensten Klänge rein und klar zu hören.
Selbst die Geräusche vom Staubsauger nehme ich so kaum noch wahr, oder das Gemurmel der Kollegen im Fitnessstudio samt Hintergrundmusik höre ich nicht mehr, sondern nur noch die Musik von meinem Handy. Der Bass ist einmalig gut, was besonderes dann wertvoll ist, wenn ich Rock oder Pop höre ( oder meine Tochter Techno).
Aber es gibt auch Situationen, in denen ich die Geräusche von meiner Umwelt unbedingt wahrnehmen und hören muss.
Das ist der unter anderem der Fall, wenn ich mit dem Rad im Straßenverkehr unterwegs bin. Dort nutze ich dann den sinnvollen Transparenzmodus. Dazu halte ich den Drucksensor am unteren Ende meiner Kopfhörer gedrückt, um in diesen zu wechseln.
Jetzt kann ich sehr gut hören, was um mich herum passiert, aber trotzdem meiner Musik folgen.
Auch bei der Hausarbeit nutze ich diesen Modus, wenn ich weiß, dass meine Kinder Hausaufgaben machen und vielleicht Hilfe benötigen .
Ganz früher benutze man ja sein Telefon nur zum Sprechen und Zuhören.
Auch diese Funktion ist natürlich sehr gut mit diesen Kopfhörern zu bewerkstelligen.
Das gute ist, dass ich eingehende Anrufe auch direkt mit den AirPods annehmen kann ( natürlich auch wieder auflegen), denn oft ist das Handy in meiner Handtasche oder liegt weiter weg von mir.
Auch wenn mein Handy einige Meter entfernt ist, ist die Qualität immer noch einwandfrei.
Das liegt vor allem an dem speziellen Lautsprechertreiber, dem Verstärker mit einem großen Dynamikbereich und dem H1 Chip.
Dieses alles sorgt dafür, dass man jede Art von Musik in besonders guter Qualität und Intensität hören kann .
Bei mir sind die AirPods Pro im Dauereinsatz. Zum Glück halten die Akkus bis zu 4,5 Stunden und sorgen so für eine reibungslose Wiedergabe.
Wenn die Pods dann doch geladen werden müssen, lege ich sie einfach in das dazugehörige Ladegerät ( MagSafe Ladecase ) und ruck zuck sind sie wieder aufgeladen ( fünf Minuten im Case reichen für ungefähr eine Stunde Sprechzeit oder Wiedergabe ).
Das Case kann ich entweder mit dem dazugehörigen Ladekabel laden, oder es aber auf eine Wireless Ladestation legen , auf dem aber die Aufladung länger dauert.
Früher langweilte ich mich immer, wenn ich bei Regen joggen gegangen bin, denn da traute ich mich nie, dabei Musik zu hören oder zu telefonieren.
Das ist mit den Apple AirPods Pro ganz anders. Jetzt liebe ich das Joggen bei Regen noch mehr, denn ich brauche nicht mehr aus meine Lieblingsmusik verzichten.
Dank dem Schutz vor Schweiß und Wasser sind sie bestens geschützt und ich brauche nicht einmal mehr das Handy hervorkramen, denn die Kopfhörer haben einen Schnellzugriff und hören auch auf "hey Siri".
Das Gewicht der Pods liegt bei jeweils 4,5 g und das kabellose Ladecase bei 45,6 g.
Die Abmessungen der Pods liegen bei 16,5x18x40,5 mm. Das MagSafe Ladecase hat die Abmessungen von 45,2x21,7x60,6 mm, so dass es auch in meine Bauchtasche passt .
Alles in allem bin ich über meine neuen täglichen Begleiter sehr zufrieden und möchte sie nicht mehr missen.
Selbst wenn ich abends mit ihnen einschlafe, finde ich sie mitten in der Nacht in meinen Ohren wieder.
Sie verbinden sich dabei nicht nur super mit meinem iPhone, sondern natürlich auch mit meinem iPod Touch, iPad und meinem Apple TV.
Alles in allem bin ich sehr zufrieden mit den Apple AirPods Pro.
Sie sind mir zu jeder Tages- und Nachtzeit ein treuer und wertvoller Begleiter.
However, for an Apple product I think one particular element is very poorly designed indeed. Let me explain…on arrival I carried out the built in automated test to find which of the 3 supplied buds sizes gave the best seal for my ears. I found all three sizes comfortable, but the App told me the largest size supplied were the ones to go for. The trouble is that the rubber ear buds connect to the AirPods via a tiny and very stupidly fiddly little O-rings that then clip to the body of the AirPods themselves. These O-rings are not a perfect circle and there is no way I could see to ensure the oval shape is connected back in exactly the correct position.
After using them for maybe a dozen times in the 2 weeks since I bought them, I finally took them out to use on long a walk yesterday, only to find that one bud (complete with the little plastic O-ring), had fallen off en route and was nowhere to be seen. Trouble is that I don’t think I’m stupid and was confident that I had clipped the O-ring back to the AirPod securely, although in truth as already mentioned, this is difficult to see due to the poor design.
Because I though Apple would simply replace them I contacted them directly and was quickly told that as they were purchased via Amazon, no such replacement would be sent…unless I paid for them! Because I wanted them working as quickly as possible I paid the required £11.20. (Please note that the little O-rings are not interchangeable between ‘left’ and ‘right’ so you are required to order the specific one). On the plus side it does also come with a single replacement white rubber bud (of the size you specify)…Whoopee!
In conclusion I’d say that of all the Apple products I’ve purchased over the years I’ve never found such a poor design element as this. Being 100% honest I have no way of knowing if the ‘clip’ system of the O-ring was defective on delivery, whether I broke it somehow changing the rubber buds between sizes for the tests, or whether I simply hadn’t clipped it back on correctly. I’ll never know the answer to this but I am annoyed that after spending £189 for a pairs of overpriced in-ear headphones with poor noise cancelling functionality, I certainly wasn’t expecting to pay out an additional £11.20 for something that I put down to poor design.
My ears are very small, so I have had this problem before, but the foam tips usually solved this. Due to the shape of the AirPod Pros it didn’t work for these.
If you have normal size ears, I’d absolutely recommend them though.
Pros:
Sound quality is crisp and clear
Atmos in Apple Music sounds amazing
Head tracking while watching a movie is really cool
Noise cancelling is great
Ambient mode is perfect and you can have a conversation as if they’re not in
Live listen is a cool feature that allowed me to listen to my kids playing upstairs while doing dishes.
Cons:
Don’t stay in for smaller ears
Pressing the buttons can move the position
If you have multiple devices they can connect to the wrong one. (This can be fixed by going into the settings in the AirPods Bluetooth menu and selecting “connect when last connected” on secondary devices.)
I’ve since purchased and returned the Beats Fit pros. Music sounds great, but not as clear as these. Also, the beats did not do as good a job with the ambient mode and it was harder to hear people. Finally, I started developing calluses on my ears from the wingtips of the Beats fit pros… and it hurt.
I currently have the Sony WH-1000xm4 over ears. Sound is amazing, but I’m still undecided on those.
I love sound and these things are ok but if you want more depth and volume then these are not what you are looking for. I’d compare them to the original EarPods, they are basically the same but with a little more depth and bass but this is probs just because they have noise cancellation so the sound is more focused. Don’t be buying them excepting to be blown away buy apple recreating sound…they are pretty basic! They are actually pretty comfy.
The battery is too short. Max length is around 3 hours, so you have to charge them in between to keep them going for a full day at work. I use them from 9am till 6 working on my Mac as a designer, so I’m on calls and listening to music all day long! They need more juice for sure!
They also for some reason lose sound quality when connected to my iMac. They sound lots better when connected to my iPhone for reasons unknown, this is a little annoying.
They also connect between the mac and phone a bit to easily making it a little annoying, as they seem to fight for connection when close to each other.
Overall they are just ok headphones. Not mind blowing or game changing. If you want easy wireless headphones then get em’. If you want a sound experience then get something else. These are pretty basic and not game changing at all.