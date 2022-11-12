I bought both, the Beats fit Pro as well as the Airpods pro because I wasn’t sure which one to pick.



After testing both, here’s my review:



1. Case:

The beats come in a noticeably larger case. The case doesn’t have quite the premium look and feel as the airpods case. But the airpods case is definitely easier to scratch. So over time I think the beats case with the nice matt finish will look still look less used up, whereas the airpods case will be full of scratches, if you don’t buy an extra cover.



But all in all the airpots case feels much better in hand and is less of a commitment when put into your pockets.



2. Ear buds design and functionality:

beats win in the design department in my opinion. They just look sportier and don’t have these silly (but iconic) stems.



In terms of Functionality, the beats come with a physical button (on the beats logo itself). The buttons have a light click so you don’t push the buds into your ear canal when pressing the button.

Long press changes from ANC to transparency

Short press for pause

Double tap to advance to next song.



With the Airpods you have this pressure sensitive stems, instead of a button. Which is really annoying when running. As you need to grab the stemm and squeeze it with quite some force so it recognizes that you want to take an action like play/pause etc. You also oftentimes end up pulling slighty on the airpods which leads for them to become loose, which is a bit frustrating.



So definitely much much better solution on the beats, from a runner’s perspective.



Sound: beats are unfortunately to strong on the low end. They sacrificed the mids and highs for the bass. I personally prefer the airpods in this Category as the mids and highs are crisp while having still good bass.



If you like bass heavy hip hop songs, then the beats are better.

If you like to listen to Pop/Classical Music/general Charts, then the Airpods will deliver a better sound experience.



Fit:

The beats deserve the name “fit pro” as it turned out to be impossible to get the beats fit pro to fall out of your ears during an exercise. I tried everything (rope skipping, running, jumping jacks, handstand, you name it.)

What really surprised me is, that they did not even become loose, during a one hour boxing session with my punching bag.



While the airpods, at least for me, didn’t survive 5 minutes of running. They immediately started to feel like they’re about to fall out. After 2 more minutes they actually fell out.

For me this is a dealbreaker, as I want to use them for exercise as well.



Also important to mention, when eating I noticed that the beats even stayed in my ear when I was chewing :-D. The Airpods fell out pretty quick. Couldn’t deal with all that jaw movement as good as the beats.



Battery life:

Airpods pro ~4h per charge,

Beats fit pro ~6h per charge.

With both cases you can have up to 24h in total.

So on some flights, the airpods pro are more likely to die on you.



All in all I really recommend the beats fit pro over the airpods, as they come with all the same compatibility features for iPhone users, as they run on the same Chip as the airpods pro.



Only real downsides of the beats are, that they don’t offer wireless charging and the case size.



So, I would say that If you are never going to exercise with your earbuds, I would recommend the Airpods pro, as they are more comfortable and don’t cause ear fatigue. I realised that the wingtips on the beats fit pro can hurt your ear after 2-3h of use. But if you are going to use these for sports, they’re the perfect choice.



If this helps you please smash the like button!