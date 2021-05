Had them for a month.



First of all, lets start with the price - For those who know nothing about headphones, they see the price and think Apple are just ripoff people off and sound and are built the same as a cheap pair of generic brand headphones. For those who appreciate high sound and build quality then they know these AirPods Max are the real deal.



Let me be 100% clear here, these are not a £20 pair of headphones dressed up to be £550. Take a look at the B&O H9 3rd gen or even the B&O H95 (which are even more expensive), many more fall into this price range. I've owned both and sold both for the AirPods Max and I wouldn't want either of them back.



If you are happy with your cheaper headphones, then please carry on. But do not slag these off without hearing them first.



Comfort is right up there as well, with the ear cushions and headband, I can wear these for hours without getting any ear fatigue. I'm not sure how long the headband is going to last, but being careful with it when not in use will prolong the wear.



Sound - Sound quality is extremely good, as mentioned previously I've had some high end Bluetooth headphones before and by far the AirPods Max have the best sound. The EQ is balanced, punchy at the low end with excellent mids and no sign of sibilance in the highs. I for the life of me can not get them to distort.



Transparency mode is a game changer, it's by far the most natural sounding transparency mode I have ever heard on any Bluetooth headphone, the ANC is right up there with the best as well.



Other points, if you're in the Apple ecosystem, then the easy switching is amazing, syncs to iCloud so you can connect to an unlimited about of devices. Battery life fine at 20 hours.



I do have a few negatives, the case is terrible, not having a On/Off switch is ridiculous. Also not having 3.5mm headphone jack is another mistake.



Overall I am extremely happy with my purchase and have not thought in anyway these are not worth the money for the level of sound, build and tech the AirPods Max have.