I can’t bring myself to rate it 4 stars when it is such an expensive thing. Really I think it should be at least 3.5 stars.



I’m a lazy guy, I often wait until my phone has actually died before I get the motivation to plug it in. This device is quick and simple enough to put it on charge. My little kids also volunteer to put it on charge.



This is very good for us people who are happy to spend excessive money on improving our first world niggles



It’s primarily useful for me for my zoom calls on my phone. It acts as a holder and charger at the same time.



As an update I have discovered that if your phone doesn’t have much charge on it and you put it on the MagSafe charger and at the same time use the phone for something power intensive, such as a video call; then it seems to overheat and turn the phone off. The fastest stage of charging that produces the most heat is when it’s got little charge in (the charging slows down as the phone gets ore full), this, combined with zoom calls seems to produce too much heat and my phone gives an overheat warning. I haven't noticed this happening when using a cable (presumably cables cause less heat production), so is another trade off using MagSafe rather than cable charging.