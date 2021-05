I’ve purchased a number of power banks for family and this one I came across when searching through possible options.



BUILD

The device is well constructed and comes wrapped and protected with a removable plastic film over the high-gloss plastic area on the front of the power bank. The device looks well built with a good quality finish on it.



CAPACITY

I’ve been charging my iPhone and iPad 2 using the power bank this morning and this has been happily charging for the past few minutes with no issues. Having owned a lower capacity power bank previously I’m confident that this one will be able to charge my iPhone from zero percent to full at least 4 times.



OVERALL

This is an excellent, high quality and huge capacity power bank.